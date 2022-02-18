Left Menu

2 sisters who went missing from Rajasthan's Bhiwadi reunited with family

Two sisters, who went missing from Bhiwadi, were reunited with their family following a joint operation by the Delhi Police along with their Rajasthan counterparts, officials said on Friday. On Wednesday, officials from the Bhiwadi police station in Rajasthan contacted the Wazirabad Station House Officer and informed that two sisters -- aged 22 and 13 -- were missing, they said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2022 19:24 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 19:24 IST
Two sisters, who went missing from Bhiwadi, were reunited with their family following a joint operation by the Delhi Police along with their Rajasthan counterparts, officials said on Friday. On Wednesday, officials from the Bhiwadi police station in Rajasthan contacted the Wazirabad Station House Officer and informed that two sisters -- aged 22 and 13 -- were missing, they said. The police had traced their mobile phone's location to Wazirabad here and a team was also dispatched towards Delhi. The team also shared the location and photo of the girls with the Delhi Police and requested their help, a senior police officer said. A team from Wazirabad police station here was then dispatched and within 15 minutes, both the girls were found. They were found sitting in a bus about to leave for Bihar, the officer said. The parents of the two sisters came to Wazirabad police station with the Bhiwadi police and they were reunited with their family, police said. The family belongs to Gopalganj in Bihar and both the sisters left home around 12 pm. They were going to Bihar without informing their parents, the police said. The elder sister was in contact with a boy in Bihar and was going to meet him, police added.

