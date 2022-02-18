Russia spreading 'disinformation' on Ukraine planning attacks, Kyiv says
Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Friday accused Russia of spreading disinformation that Kyiv planned to launch attacks in eastern Ukraine or sabotage chemical plans in the region.
"We categorically refute Russian disinformation reports on Ukraine's alleged offensive operations or acts of sabotage...Ukraine does not conduct or plan any such actions in the Donbass (region)," he said on Twitter. Kuleba did not specify which reports he was referring to.
