Chhattisgarh: SHGs to make organic gulal, items of worship

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 18-02-2022 19:33 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 19:30 IST
The Chhattisgarh government on Friday signed a Memorandum of Understanding to prepare organic 'gulal' (cornstarch dye) and other items of worship through women's self help groups in 'gauthans', an official said.

Under the MoU, which was signed between the Director Horticulture and Farm Forestry and Raipur based Shri Ganesh Global Private Limited in the presence of Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, gulal and items of worship like sandalwood powder, cotton wicks, kumkum, roli, havan etc will be made by 150 SHGs in 10 gauthans in Durg and Raipur districts in the first phase.

During the event, the CM also launched the integrated brand name 'Arth' for different types of products made by SHGs in gauthans.

