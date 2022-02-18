Indian World Forum urges Modi for single-window visa issuance to Afghan minority refugees

Civil society organisation Indian World Forum (IWF) urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday to facilitate fresh visas for the Afghan Hindu and Sikh refugees in India through a single-window facility, consider setting up an ''Afghan Nagar'' by providing land and ensure the protection of the ancient gurdwaras and temples in the war-torn country.

In a letter to Modi, IWF chief Puneet Singh Chandhok thanked him for his leadership in undertaking efforts for the welfare of the Afghan minorities -- Hindus and Sikhs -- by ensuring their safe and smooth evacuation to India, along with a transfer of holy books, including the Sri Guru Granth Sahib and ancient Hindu scriptures, from Afghanistan to India.

The ongoing humanitarian aid to the people of Afghanistan from India portrays the importance the Modi government attaches to humanity, Chandhok said.

He pointed out that thousands of applications of Afghan refugee visa seekers are pending with the states and the competent authorities and there is a significant delay in processing the documents due to a lack of coordination between government agencies.

The IWF said the Centre may consider setting up a single-window facility, especially for the Afghan minorities, for processing their fresh and pending applications in a time-bound manner.

Chandhok also urged Modi to ensure the maintenance and protection of the ancient gurdwaras and temples in Afghanistan.

Noting that a large number of Hindus and Sikhs who have been displaced from the war-torn country are residing across the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi either in shared or rented accommodation provided by NGOs, he said the Centre may consider setting up an ''Afghan Nagar'' at any suitable location by providing land and a detailed mechanism may be adopted for their settlement.

His letter came on a day Modi hosted a number of prominent Sikhs at his residence and highlighted the work done by his government for the community.

