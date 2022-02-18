Left Menu

Putin says Russia must enhance economic sovereignty due to sanctions threat

President Vladimir Putin said on Friday that Russia needed to work on increasing its economic sovereignty and that the West would always find a pretext to impose sanctions on Moscow. The West has threatened Russia with major sanctions if it invades Ukraine after the Kremlin massed forces near its former Soviet neighbour.

