China opposes trade assessment report by USTR

China resolutely opposed a new assessment report released by the U.S. Trade Representative's office, calling it "based on trade protectionism" and ignoring China's contribution to the multilateral trading system, the Chinese commerce ministry said on Friday.

The USTR said new strategies were needed to fight China's state-led, non-market policies and practices.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)