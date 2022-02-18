Left Menu

Iran nuclear deal could be agreed very soon, EU official says

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 18-02-2022 20:47 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 20:45 IST
Representative image Image Credit: Needpix
A senior European Union official said on Friday that a U.S.-Iranian deal to revive Iran's 2015 nuclear agreement was close but success depended on the political will of those involved.

"I expect an agreement in the coming week, the coming two weeks or so," the EU official said. "I think we have now on the table text that are very, very close to what is going to be the final agreement," the official said.

Reuters reported on Feb. 17 details of a possible deal negotiated by envoys from Iran, Russia, China, Britain, France, Germany, the European Union and United States.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

