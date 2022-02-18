Separatists in eastern Ukraine begin mass evacuation -Interfax

Russian-backed separatist authorities in eastern Ukraine gathered children at an orphanage in the breakaway region on Friday to begin evacuating them to Russia, the Interfax news agency reported.

The self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic announced a mass evacuation of the region's residents to Russia earlier on Friday after an increase in shelling. The self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic later issued a similar statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)