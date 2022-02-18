Maharashtra reports 2,068 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, said Public Health Department, Maharashtra. Active COVID-19 cases stand at 21,159 in the state along with 15 deaths.

Meanwhile, Mumbai reports 202 new COVID-19 infections with one death. The active cases in the city stand at 1,780. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)