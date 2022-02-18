Left Menu

Centre allocates 4.36 lakh tons fertilisers to Chhattisgarh in Rabi season against demand of 3.61 lakh tons

In an official statement, the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers said as on February 17, 2022, 4.36 lakh tonnes have been made available to the state against the total requirement of 3.61 lakh tonnes. The Centre made available 14.44 lakh tonnes of chemical fertilisers against the total seasonal demand of 11.75 lakh tonnes, the statement said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2022 21:54 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 21:50 IST
The Centre has made available 4.36 lakh tonnes of fertilisers to Chhattisgarh so far for the rabi (winter sown) season as against the requirement of 3.61 lakh tonnes. In an official statement, the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers said as on February 17, 2022, 4.36 lakh tonnes have been made available to the state against the total requirement of 3.61 lakh tonnes. As per the requirement projected by Chhattisgarh, 1.50 lakh tonnes of urea, 0.60 lakh tonnes of DAP, 0.50 lakh tonnes of NPK, 0.26 lakh tonnes of MOP and 0.75 lakh tonnes SSP were allocated for Rabi 2021-22 season.

Rabi season lasts from October 1 to March 31. Already, around 120.8 per cent of the season's requirement has been fulfilled by mid-February itself. As on date, 1.85 lakh tonnes of fertilisers are available with the state after sale. ''Therefore, there is no shortage of fertilizer supply from the Government of India,'' the statement said. The ministry also asserted that there was no shortage of fertiliser for the Kharif 2021 (April 1 to September 30) season in Chhattisgarh. The Centre made available 14.44 lakh tonnes of chemical fertilisers against the total seasonal demand of 11.75 lakh tonnes, the statement said.

