Maha: Work on removing stones near six Jain caves in Deogiri Fort underway, says ASI

Work to remove at least five tonnes of stones that have fallen over a long period in the Deogiri Fort caves complex was underway and would be completed in four months time, an Archeological Survey of India official said here on Friday.

The work on the complex that has six Jain caves involves breaking the stones and removing them, giving support to the structure with six pillars and making a pathway for year-round accessibility, the ASI Aurangabad Circle official told PTI.

''It will take four months' time to finish the work, which costs Rs 41 lakh. The cave has distinguished characteristics, which include a stepped pathway that opens in the trench of Deogiri Fort. The cave complex has man-made water bodies on three sides, a couple of underground storehouses and a toilet like structure.'' he said.

Historian Dr Dulari Qureshi told PTI these seem to be Jain caves carved during the Yadava dynasty, which make them a pre Ellora period structure (before 1200 AD). ''This will be useful to researchers who are studying cave architecture. The stone is porous here and seepage has added to its loss. A deep carved structure is present, which is unique and looks like a mediation room,'' she said.

