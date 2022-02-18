Left Menu

In 2008 Ahmedabad serial bombings case, then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi was target: Prosecutor

The Chief Public Prosecutor in the 2008 Ahmedabad serial bomb blasts case said on Friday that the plotters had also planned to kill Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi and that an accused convicted for the bombings had previously confessed in court.

ANI | Ahmedabad (Gujarat), | Updated: 18-02-2022 22:29 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 22:29 IST
Sudhir Brahmbhatt, Chief Public Prosecutor (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Chief Public Prosecutor in the 2008 Ahmedabad serial bomb blasts case said on Friday that the plotters had also planned to kill Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi and that an accused convicted for the bombings had previously confessed in court. "A Special Court pronounced its verdict in the 2008 Ahmedabad Blast case today. In 2010, during the framing of charges, it was said that then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi was the target. An accused confessed it in his statement before the Magistrate," the Chief Public Prosecutor Sudhir Brahmbhatt said.

A special court in Gujarat on Friday pronounced the death sentence to 38 out of 49 convicts in the 2008 bomb blast case. 11 others have been sentenced to life imprisonment by the court.

Earlier on February 8, a Gujarat court convicted 49 accused and acquitted 28 others in the 2008 Ahmedabad serial bomb blast case. Within a span of 70 minutes as many as 21 bomb blasts had taken place in Ahmedabad on July 26, 2008.

The terror attack had led to the death of 56 people who were killed at various places in the city due to the bomb blasts and over 200 people were also injured. The Islamic terror group, Harkat-ul-Jihad-al-Islami, had claimed responsibility for the attacks. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

