G20 finance leaders dilute geopolitical risks reference in communique

Reuters | Updated: 18-02-2022 22:31 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 22:30 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

G20 finance leaders on Friday watered down language on global economic risks caused by geopolitical tensions, removing a reference to "current" tensions in their final communique issued after a contentious meeting following objections by Russia.

Their statement instead said: "We will also continue to monitor major global risks, including from geopolitical tensions that are arising, and macroeconomic and financial vulnerabilities."

The change from an earlier draft seen by Reuters dilutes inferences that the described tensions could be directly attributed to the threat that Russia could invade neighboring Ukraine any day, a situation roiling global financial markets.

