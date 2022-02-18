Left Menu

Union minister writes to Telangana CM on setting up Global Centre of Traditional Medicine

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 18-02-2022 22:44 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 22:43 IST
Union minister writes to Telangana CM on setting up Global Centre of Traditional Medicine
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@tourismgoi)
  • Country:
  • India

Union Tourism and Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy has urged Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to resolve the pending issues for setting up a proposed 'Global Centre of Traditional Medicine' in Hyderabad.

In a letter to Rao, the Union minister said it is his strong belief that the setting up of a Global Centre of Traditional Medicine in Hyderabad will benefit the city and the state.

''Therefore, I request you to resolve the pending issues related to the identification of land and identify a suitable parcel of land so that the Global Centre can be set up at the earliest,'' he said in the letter.

The letter, dated February 16, was released to the media on Friday.

In November 2020, on the occasion of World Ayurveda Day, the Director General of World Health Organization (WHO), announced the setting up of the Global Centre of Traditional Medicine in India, Reddy said.

The Ministry of AYUSH is considering Hyderabad as the city-based scientific research institutions such as CCMB, DRDO, NIN and IICT would further complement an approach towards holistic integrative medicine, he said.

To this effect, the Telangana government has been communicated for its inputs on the extent of support for setting up of the WHO Global Centre of Traditional Medicine in Hyderabad, he recalled, requesting the CM to look into the pending issues.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

FBI to form new digital currency unit as Justice Dept taps new crypto czar

 United States
2
Arunachal governor advocates proper synergy among security forces

Arunachal governor advocates proper synergy among security forces

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death risk; antacid shows promise to address symptoms; Rare baby ghost shark discovery delights New Zealand scientists and more

Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death ris...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Africa; Kentucky says highly lethal bird flu confirmed in a turkey flock and more

Health News Roundup: BioNTech says it won't challenge vaccine copying in Afr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022