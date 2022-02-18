Union minister writes to Telangana CM on setting up Global Centre of Traditional Medicine

Union Tourism and Culture Minister G Kishan Reddy has urged Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to resolve the pending issues for setting up a proposed 'Global Centre of Traditional Medicine' in Hyderabad.

In a letter to Rao, the Union minister said it is his strong belief that the setting up of a Global Centre of Traditional Medicine in Hyderabad will benefit the city and the state.

''Therefore, I request you to resolve the pending issues related to the identification of land and identify a suitable parcel of land so that the Global Centre can be set up at the earliest,'' he said in the letter.

The letter, dated February 16, was released to the media on Friday.

In November 2020, on the occasion of World Ayurveda Day, the Director General of World Health Organization (WHO), announced the setting up of the Global Centre of Traditional Medicine in India, Reddy said.

The Ministry of AYUSH is considering Hyderabad as the city-based scientific research institutions such as CCMB, DRDO, NIN and IICT would further complement an approach towards holistic integrative medicine, he said.

To this effect, the Telangana government has been communicated for its inputs on the extent of support for setting up of the WHO Global Centre of Traditional Medicine in Hyderabad, he recalled, requesting the CM to look into the pending issues.

