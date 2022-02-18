Tunisian president extends state of emergency until end of 2022
Reuters | Tunis | Updated: 18-02-2022 23:16 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 23:01 IST
President Kais Saied on Friday extended Tunisia's state of emergency until Dec. 31 of this year, the official gazette said.
The North African country has been under a state of emergency since 2015 after an attack in which several presidential guards were killed.
