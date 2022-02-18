Any EU sanctions on Russia should not hit energy -Draghi
Reuters | Rome | Updated: 18-02-2022 23:38 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 23:25 IST
Any eventual sanctions imposed on Russia by the European Union should not include energy imports, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Friday.
Draghi told reporters that the European Union was studying various sanctions options if Russia pushes ahead with a feared invasion of Ukraine.
Although Draghi said it was important to avoid sanctions on the energy sector, he added that the government was looking into other possible gas supplies should imports from Russia be hit due to any conflict.
