U.S. to immediately resume avocado inspection program in Michoacan, Mexico- ambassador
Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 19-02-2022 00:17 IST | Created: 18-02-2022 23:53 IST
The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) will immediately resume its avocado inspection program in Michoacan, Mexico, U.S. Ambassador to Mexico Ken Salazar said Friday in a statement.
The United States had paused the program on Feb. 11 after a security incident in which an employee received a "verbal threat," the USDA said.
