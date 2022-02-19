Left Menu

U.S. will immediately resume Mexican avocado imports, USDA says

Mexican President Andres Manual Lopez Obrador said at a regular news conference earlier on Friday that a resolution could come by the end of the day. The United States imported $2.8 billion in avocados from Mexico in 2021, according to the USDA.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-02-2022 00:57 IST | Created: 19-02-2022 00:48 IST
U.S. will immediately resume Mexican avocado imports, USDA says
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States on Friday dropped a ban on imports of avocados from the Mexico state of Michoacan and restarted an agricultural inspection program it had halted out of concern for the safety of U.S. workers.

In its announcement, the U.S. Agriculture Department said imports could resume immediately. The United States had paused its inspection program on Feb. 11 after employees were verbally threatened.

The USDA said it worked with Mexico's government and the Association of Avocado Exporting Producers and Packers of Mexico to enact "additional measures" to safeguard the safety of its inspectors. Mexican President Andres Manual Lopez Obrador said at a regular news conference earlier on Friday that a resolution could come by the end of the day.

The United States imported $2.8 billion in avocados from Mexico in 2021, according to the USDA. Michoacan, Mexico's top avocado producing state and the only one currently approved to export to the United States, has long had security issues linked to problems with drug gangs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus space freighter counts down to Saturday launch

Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus space freighter counts down to Saturday launch

 United States
2
Curious Kids: could we change other planets in the Solar System so we could live on them?

Curious Kids: could we change other planets in the Solar System so we could ...

 Canada
3
Health News Roundup: Australia's biggest states ease more COVID-19 curbs ahead of border reopening; Japan's record COVID deaths mount in wave estimated to last till April and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's biggest states ease more COVID-19 curbs ahe...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death risk; antacid shows promise to address symptoms; Rare baby ghost shark discovery delights New Zealand scientists and more

Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death ris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022