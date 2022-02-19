1,000 dairy units set up in 4 months in Jammu, says animal husbandry officials

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has set up over 1,000 dairy units in the past four months in the Jammu region, officials said.

Also, over 5,000 dairy units have been sanctioned by the animal husbandry department which shall facilitate a cumulative induction of around 30,000 dairy animals with superior germplasm into the Union Territory from outside states.

This shall also go a long way in local cattle and buffalo breed improvement thus providing an enabling environment for the entire dairy sector to flourish, said Director of Animal Husbandry, Jammu, Dr Sagar D Doifode.

''In the past four months alone, the department has established over 1,000 dairy units comprising elite cows and buffaloes,'' he said.

The department is laying special thrust on dairy development as this sector has a key role in providing year-round employment and income-generating opportunities, particularly for women and marginal farmers, Doifode said.

Officials said the animal husbandry department hopes for an increase in average milk production to the tune of around 3 lakh litres per day in the Jammu region.

