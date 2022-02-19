LG requests NTPC to prepare hydrogen roadmap for Ladakh

Ladakh Lieutenant Governor R K Mathur on Friday urged the NTPC to prepare a hydrogen roadmap for the Union Territory, saying the initiative will help attract foreign funding for projects.

Mathur met National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) Chairman and Managing Director Gurdeep Singh in New Delhi on Friday to discuss various issues related to Ladakh, officials said.

Singh informed Mathur that hydrogen-run vehicles are ready for tests and the contract for a fuel station would soon be awarded and land has been allotted for the pilot 1 MW solar-cum-hydrogen generation project.

He also informed Mathur about the proposed project for hydrogen mobility in Durbuk and Nurla and the plan for a combined heat and power generation project for the Sindhu Medical College.

Mathur requested NTPC to prepare a hydrogen roadmap for Ladakh.

He stated that a Memorandum of Understanding with the NTPC can be considered for achieving net-zero carbon neutrality and help Ladakh generate hydrogen-based and other renewable energy.

He said such an initiative will enable Ladakh to attract funding from international agencies for projects.

According to the LG, Ladakh has four forms of renewable energy -- solar, wind, hydel, and geothermal -- and it needs more power during the winter season.

He said about 150 MW of installed capacity needs to be added in the near future.

In addition, heat pumps can deliver household-level supply for space heating, he said.

All renewable energy projects may be structured in a manner to give financial benefits to Ladakh, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)