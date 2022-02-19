Left Menu

LG requests NTPC to prepare hydrogen roadmap for Ladakh

PTI | Leh | Updated: 19-02-2022 01:17 IST | Created: 19-02-2022 01:10 IST
LG requests NTPC to prepare hydrogen roadmap for Ladakh
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter (@anshuprem007)
  • Country:
  • India

Ladakh Lieutenant Governor R K Mathur on Friday urged the NTPC to prepare a hydrogen roadmap for the Union Territory, saying the initiative will help attract foreign funding for projects.

Mathur met National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) Chairman and Managing Director Gurdeep Singh in New Delhi on Friday to discuss various issues related to Ladakh, officials said.

Singh informed Mathur that hydrogen-run vehicles are ready for tests and the contract for a fuel station would soon be awarded and land has been allotted for the pilot 1 MW solar-cum-hydrogen generation project.

He also informed Mathur about the proposed project for hydrogen mobility in Durbuk and Nurla and the plan for a combined heat and power generation project for the Sindhu Medical College.

Mathur requested NTPC to prepare a hydrogen roadmap for Ladakh.

He stated that a Memorandum of Understanding with the NTPC can be considered for achieving net-zero carbon neutrality and help Ladakh generate hydrogen-based and other renewable energy.

He said such an initiative will enable Ladakh to attract funding from international agencies for projects.

According to the LG, Ladakh has four forms of renewable energy -- solar, wind, hydel, and geothermal -- and it needs more power during the winter season.

He said about 150 MW of installed capacity needs to be added in the near future.

In addition, heat pumps can deliver household-level supply for space heating, he said.

All renewable energy projects may be structured in a manner to give financial benefits to Ladakh, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus space freighter counts down to Saturday launch

Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus space freighter counts down to Saturday launch

 United States
2
Curious Kids: could we change other planets in the Solar System so we could live on them?

Curious Kids: could we change other planets in the Solar System so we could ...

 Canada
3
Health News Roundup: Australia's biggest states ease more COVID-19 curbs ahead of border reopening; Japan's record COVID deaths mount in wave estimated to last till April and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's biggest states ease more COVID-19 curbs ahe...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death risk; antacid shows promise to address symptoms; Rare baby ghost shark discovery delights New Zealand scientists and more

Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death ris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022