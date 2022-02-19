Left Menu

U.S. will immediately resume Mexican avocado imports, USDA says

The United States on Friday ended a ban on imports of avocados from Mexico's Michoacan state and restarted an agricultural inspection program it had halted out of concern for the safety of U.S. workers. In its announcement, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said imports could resume immediately.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 19-02-2022 02:03 IST | Created: 19-02-2022 01:50 IST
U.S. will immediately resume Mexican avocado imports, USDA says
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States on Friday ended a ban on imports of avocados from Mexico's Michoacan state and restarted an agricultural inspection program it had halted out of concern for the safety of U.S. workers.

In its announcement, the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) said imports could resume immediately. The United States had paused its inspection program on Feb. 11 after U.S. inspectors were verbally threatened.

The USDA's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS) said in a statement it worked with Mexico's government and the Association of Avocado Exporting Producers and Packers of Mexico to enact "additional measures" to safeguard the safety of its inspectors. APHIS, in a Tweet, called the agreement "Good news!"

Mexican President Andres Manual Lopez Obrador said at a regular news conference earlier on Friday that a resolution could come by the end of the day. The United States imported $3.0 billion in avocados globally in 2021, the bulk of that worth $2.8 billion coming from Mexico, according to the USDA.

Michoacan, Mexico's top avocado producing state and the only one currently approved to export to the United States, has long had security issues linked to drug gangs.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus space freighter counts down to Saturday launch

Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus space freighter counts down to Saturday launch

 United States
2
Curious Kids: could we change other planets in the Solar System so we could live on them?

Curious Kids: could we change other planets in the Solar System so we could ...

 Canada
3
Health News Roundup: Australia's biggest states ease more COVID-19 curbs ahead of border reopening; Japan's record COVID deaths mount in wave estimated to last till April and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's biggest states ease more COVID-19 curbs ahe...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death risk; antacid shows promise to address symptoms; Rare baby ghost shark discovery delights New Zealand scientists and more

Science News Roundup: Higher estrogen levels linked to lower COVID death ris...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022