Second explosion reported in Luhansk in east Ukraine -reports
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 19-02-2022 03:34 IST | Created: 19-02-2022 03:34 IST
A second explosion hit the city of Luhansk in the separatist-controlled region in east Ukraine, Russian news agency TASS reported citing local authorities in the self-proclaimed republic.
The blast occurred around 40 minutes after reports about an explosion on a gas pipeline near Luhansk, according to Russian news agency Interfax.
There were no reports of casualties.
