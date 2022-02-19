Second explosion reported in Luhansk in east Ukraine -reports

A second explosion hit the city of Luhansk in the separatist-controlled region in east Ukraine, Russian news agency TASS reported citing local authorities in the self-proclaimed republic.

The blast occurred around 40 minutes after reports about an explosion on a gas pipeline near Luhansk, according to Russian news agency Interfax.

There were no reports of casualties.

