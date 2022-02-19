Left Menu

Flower festival organized in West Bengal's Siliguri

Siliguri Horticulture Society (SHS) in association with the Government of West Bengal organised a five-day flower show in Kanchenjunga Stadium in Siliguri on Friday.

A glimpse of the flower festival in Siliguri. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Siliguri Horticulture Society (SHS) in association with the Government of West Bengal organised a five-day flower show in Kanchenjunga Stadium in Siliguri on Friday. North Bengal flower festival is being organized at Kanchenjunga Stadium Mela ground in Siliguri under Darjeeling district of West Bengal to bring in the flower lovers from the region.

This fair is being organised for the past 38 years and it attracts a huge crowd to see the flowers and the orchids brought in from the different places of the region. Prsanta Sen, Secretary of Siliguri Horticulture society said, "The main motto behind the show is to generate employment and create awareness about environment protection among the common people following the COVID-19 situation. There have been as many as 350 participants from North Bengal and Sikkim. 2,400 potted plants of 77 different species have been put on display. People from different regions of North Bengal have come to the show just to get a fragrance of the flowers being presented there."

Amit Sarkar, a flower lover from Siliguri said, "We were staying inside our homes for the two last years owing to the pandemic. But this kind of event encourages all to grow plants at homes." Notably, a special variety of Orchids from Sikkim and Cactus from the Kalimpong have been put on display. (ANI)

