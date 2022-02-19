Left Menu

Upset over not getting new phone on birthday, 18-year-old dies by suicide in Jaipur

A 18-year-old girl allegedly hanged herself to death in the Sodala area of Jaipur on Friday after she was not given a new mobile phone on her birthday for playing PUBG.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 19-02-2022 06:08 IST | Created: 19-02-2022 06:08 IST
Upset over not getting new phone on birthday, 18-year-old dies by suicide in Jaipur
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 18-year-old girl allegedly hanged herself to death in the Sodala area of Jaipur on Friday after she was not given a new mobile phone on her birthday for playing PUBG. Speaking to ANI in this regard, Jaipur Superintendent of Police Raj Kumar Gupta said, "An 18-year-old student of Class 12 celebrated her birthday on February 13. On the occasion, she demanded a mobile phone from her parents for playing PUBG. Her father assured her of buying a new phone after her Class XII exams get over."

"It is believed that the child felt unhappy knowing this following which she opted to die by suicide," he added. Further probe into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus space freighter counts down to Saturday launch

Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus space freighter counts down to Saturday launch

 United States
2
Health News Roundup: Australia's biggest states ease more COVID-19 curbs ahead of border reopening; Japan's record COVID deaths mount in wave estimated to last till April and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's biggest states ease more COVID-19 curbs ahe...

 Global
3
Curious Kids: could we change other planets in the Solar System so we could live on them?

Curious Kids: could we change other planets in the Solar System so we could ...

 Canada
4
197 extra Community Connectors to help whānau for self Isolating

197 extra Community Connectors to help whānau for self Isolating

 New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022