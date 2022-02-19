One terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in J-K's Shopian

One terrorist has been killed in an encounter with the security forces in the Chermarg, Zainapora area of Shopian in Jammu and Kashmir (J-K) on Saturday. "One terrorist killed. Search going on. Further details shall follow," informed Kashmir zone police.

Earlier today, an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists at Chermarg, Zainapora area of Shopian in Jammu and Kashmir. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

