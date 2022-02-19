Left Menu

One terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in J-K's Shopian

One terrorist has been killed in an encounter with the security forces in the Chermarg, Zainapora area of Shopian in Jammu and Kashmir (J-K) on Saturday.

ANI | Shopian (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 19-02-2022 09:41 IST | Created: 19-02-2022 09:41 IST
Representative Inage. Image Credit: ANI
One terrorist has been killed in an encounter with the security forces in the Chermarg, Zainapora area of Shopian in Jammu and Kashmir (J-K) on Saturday. "One terrorist killed. Search going on. Further details shall follow," informed Kashmir zone police.

Earlier today, an encounter broke out between security forces and terrorists at Chermarg, Zainapora area of Shopian in Jammu and Kashmir. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

