Left Menu

Gazprom deliveries at lowest level over last 6 months, von der Leyen says

Over the past six months Gazprom has delivered gas to Europe at the lowest levels it could according to its contracts, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Saturday. They have contracts that say pay or deliver.

Reuters | Munich | Updated: 19-02-2022 14:54 IST | Created: 19-02-2022 14:53 IST
Gazprom deliveries at lowest level over last 6 months, von der Leyen says
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Germany

Over the past six months Gazprom has delivered gas to Europe at the lowest levels it could according to its contracts, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Saturday. "What we've seen over the last six months is that Gazprom has delivered always at the lowest level," she told the Munich Security Conference.

"They have to deliver by contract. They have contracts that say pay or deliver. So often they've chosen the payment instead of delivering gas, and the storage of Gazprom in our storage is at a 10-year low this year."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus space freighter counts down to Saturday launch

Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus space freighter counts down to Saturday launch

 United States
2
India's GDP likely to grow at 5.8 pc in Oct-Dec: SBI report

India's GDP likely to grow at 5.8 pc in Oct-Dec: SBI report

 India
3
197 extra Community Connectors to help whānau for self Isolating

197 extra Community Connectors to help whānau for self Isolating

 New Zealand
4
Health News Roundup: Australia's biggest states ease more COVID-19 curbs ahead of border reopening; Japan's record COVID deaths mount in wave estimated to last till April and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's biggest states ease more COVID-19 curbs ahe...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022