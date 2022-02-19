MP: Cow dung to be bought from farmers for bio-CNG plant, says CM

Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said cow dung will be procured from farmers for use in the Rs 150 crore bio-CNG plant in Indore that was inaugurated on Saturday through online mode by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.Addressing the event in which the PM commissioned the 550-tonne processing capacity plant, located on a 15-acre plot in Devguradia trenching yard, Chouhan said cow dung, along with wet waste, will be used to grow bacteria for bio-CNG production.Naming it Gobar-Dhan plant has a meaning.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said cow dung will be procured from farmers for use in the Rs 150 crore bio-CNG plant in Indore that was inaugurated on Saturday through online mode by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Addressing the event in which the PM commissioned the 550-tonne processing capacity plant, located on a 15-acre plot in Devguradia trenching yard, Chouhan said cow dung, along with wet waste, will be used to grow bacteria for bio-CNG production.

''Naming it Gobar-Dhan plant has a meaning. We will procure cow dung from farmers around Indore for use in the bio-CNG plant. This facility will reduce 1.30 lakh tonnes of carbon emissions every year,'' he said.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri also addressed the programme through video conferencing.

According to officials, the plant can generate 17,000 to 18,000 tonnes of bio-CNG per day using 550 tonnes of wet waste generated by the city, which in turn can fuel 400 buses. It will also create 100 tonnes of organic manure every day.

