Left Menu

Maha: Man booked for duping mother of Rs 3.50 lakh cash, 30 tola gold

A man has been booked along with his girlfriend for allegedly duping his family to the tune of Rs 3.50 lakh and 30 tola of gold, police in Kondhwa in Pune said on Saturday.The complaint was filed by the 62-year-old mother of the accused, an official said.The complainant had a joint account with her younger son working in the Gulf. He withdrew Rs 80,000 using forged cheques, Rs 2.75 lakh kept as fixed deposits and 30 tolas of gold.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 19-02-2022 21:07 IST | Created: 19-02-2022 21:07 IST
Maha: Man booked for duping mother of Rs 3.50 lakh cash, 30 tola gold
  • Country:
  • India

A man has been booked along with his girlfriend for allegedly duping his family to the tune of Rs 3.50 lakh and 30 tola of gold, police in Kondhwa in Pune said on Saturday.

The complaint was filed by the 62-year-old mother of the accused, an official said.

''The complainant had a joint account with her younger son working in the Gulf. The accused used to help his mother with bank work so knew details, passwords etc. He withdrew Rs 80,000 using forged cheques, Rs 2.75 lakh kept as fixed deposits and 30 tolas of gold. His girlfriend has also been booked,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus space freighter counts down to Saturday launch

Northrop Grumman’s Cygnus space freighter counts down to Saturday launch

 United States
2
India's GDP likely to grow at 5.8 pc in Oct-Dec: SBI report

India's GDP likely to grow at 5.8 pc in Oct-Dec: SBI report

 India
3
ESA's Solar Orbiter captures giant solar eruption

ESA's Solar Orbiter captures giant solar eruption

 Global
4
197 extra Community Connectors to help whānau for self Isolating

197 extra Community Connectors to help whānau for self Isolating

 New Zealand

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022