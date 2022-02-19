Iran's top diplomat says ready for immediate prisoner swap with U.S.
Iran is ready to swap prisoners with the United States, Iran's foreign minister said in Germany on Saturday, adding the West would be to blame if talks to revive a 2015 nuclear deal fail as Tehran is ready to reach a good agreement. "We believe prisoner swaps is a humanitarian issue ...
- Country:
- Iran Islamic Rep
Iran is ready to swap prisoners with the United States, Iran's foreign minister said in Germany on Saturday, adding the West would be to blame if talks to revive a 2015 nuclear deal fail as Tehran is ready to reach a good agreement. "We believe prisoner swaps is a humanitarian issue ... unrelated to the nuclear accord. We can do it immediately," Hossein Amirabdollahian told a panel at the Munich Security Conference.
"If the nuclear talks between Tehran and world powers fail in Vienna, Western powers will be responsible for it because we want a good deal." When asked whether Tehran was ready to hold direct talks with Washington, Amirabdollahian refrained from ruling it out by saying: "We need to see tangible steps of goodwill by Washington such as freeing Iran's frozen assets abroad".
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Germany's health experts divided over COVID curbs as infections hit record
Container ship towed free after running aground off Germany
Russia tells Germany it is open to ending media row
Russia ready to respond in kind if Germany 'normalises' situation in media row - official
Germany's Scholz to travel to Kyiv Feb. 14, Moscow Feb. 15