Saudi Arabia plans for fresh round of talks with Iran, says foreign minister

Reuters | Updated: 19-02-2022 22:31 IST | Created: 19-02-2022 22:31 IST
Saudi Arabia's foreign minister said on Saturday the kingdom was looking to schedule a fifth round of direct talks with Iran despite a "lack of substantive progress" in previous rounds.

Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, speaking at the Munich Security Conference, also voiced hope there was a serious desire by Iran to find a "new modus operandi" in the region.

Sunni Muslim Saudi Arabia and Shi'ite Iran are locked in several proxy conflicts around the region, including in Yemen.

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

