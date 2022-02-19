Saudi Arabia plans for fresh round of talks with Iran, says foreign minister
Reuters | Updated: 19-02-2022 22:31 IST | Created: 19-02-2022 22:31 IST
Saudi Arabia's foreign minister said on Saturday the kingdom was looking to schedule a fifth round of direct talks with Iran despite a "lack of substantive progress" in previous rounds.
Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud, speaking at the Munich Security Conference, also voiced hope there was a serious desire by Iran to find a "new modus operandi" in the region.
Sunni Muslim Saudi Arabia and Shi'ite Iran are locked in several proxy conflicts around the region, including in Yemen.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. restores sanctions waiver to Iran with nuclear talks in final phase
US grants sanctions relief to Iran as nuke talks in balance
Iran's Shamkhani says it has a right to continue nuclear research
US grants sanctions relief to Iran as Nuclear Talks hit final weeks
Some 50 Iranian MPs test positive for COVID as Omicran rages - lawmaker