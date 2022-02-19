Left Menu

Saudi Arabia committed to energy market stability, says foreign minister

Reuters | Updated: 19-02-2022 22:49 IST | Created: 19-02-2022 22:46 IST
Saudi Arabia committed to energy market stability, says foreign minister
Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud was responding to a question on whether the world's top oil exporter would act to address any energy crisis from a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Saudi Arabia is committed to working with its OPEC+ partners to ensure energy-market stability, the country's foreign minister said on Saturday, adding this required the participation of all members.

Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud was responding to a question on whether the world's top oil exporter would act to address any energy crisis from a potential Russian invasion of Ukraine.

"We hope there are no crises that lead to instability of markets and we will continue to work with our partners ... The oil market is participated (in) by all of its members, one member cannot on its own manage this market," he told the Munich Security Conference.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
International Space Station: how Nasa plans to destroy it – and the dangers involved

International Space Station: how Nasa plans to destroy it – and the dangers ...

 Canada
2
Resume Inc. Launches World’s First Blockchain Resume Builder

Resume Inc. Launches World’s First Blockchain Resume Builder

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Moderna to develop mRNA-based shingles vaccine; China reports 137 new coronavirus cases on Feb 18 vs 87 day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna to develop mRNA-based shingles vaccine; China r...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Australia reports 43 COVID deaths before expanded border reopening; China reports 137 new coronavirus cases on Feb 18 vs 87 day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Australia reports 43 COVID deaths before expanded borde...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022