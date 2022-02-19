Statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj unveiled at Karnal

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Welfare Association on Saturday unveiled the half-length statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Karnal. The statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was unveiled in the presence of Advocate Rajsaheb Patil of Supreme Court, New Delhi and Mahamandleshwar Swami Ganeshanand Maharaj of Old Akhada and Advocate Rajsaheb Patil. They all expressed their happiness in their presidential address.

Organising president Rajbir Dabhade, Secretary Jagbir Singh Maratha and many others celebrated Shiv Jayanti with great enthusiasm. Cine Professional Deepak Chaudhari, Mumbai, Andhra Pradesh National Samarsata Manch National general secretary Krishnakishore, Chhatrapati Shivaji Swarajya Mission, Delhi President Advocate V S Khamkar and hundreds of Rod Maratha had joined the Shiv Jayanti celebrations. (ANI)

