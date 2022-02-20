Left Menu

Mumbai Mayor urges action against Narayan Rane for 'character assassination of Disha Salian'

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said that strict action will be taken against Narayan Rane, Union Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises for his comments regarding deceased Disha Salian, former manager of the late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar (File Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said that strict action will be taken against Narayan Rane, Union Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises for his comments regarding deceased Disha Salian, former manager of the late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Narayan Rane on Saturday said that Sushant Singh Rajput and Disha Salian have not died by suicide but were killed.

"Disha was killed after the gang rape. Both the cases will be reopened," he had tweeted. Reacting to Rane's tweet the Mumbai Mayor said, "Narayan Rane raised Disha Salian issue. As a woman, I'm distressed. A Union Minister talking about a postmortem report is wrong. Character assassination of a woman is being done after her death. I would demand Women Commission for strict action."

Disha Salian was the former manager of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Salian had died on June 8, following which Rajput was found dead at his residence in Mumbai on June 14. Several rumours and reports were circulated surrounding the death of Salian. The Mumbai Police had refuted the reports that her body was found naked by the police team when they reached the spot. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

