Left Menu

Army pays tribute to 2 soldiers who lost their lives in Shopian terrorist attack

The Indian Army on Sunday paid tribute to two soldiers who lost their lives during the terrorist attack in Shopian in South Kashmir on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2022 11:47 IST | Created: 20-02-2022 11:47 IST
Army pays tribute to 2 soldiers who lost their lives in Shopian terrorist attack
Photo of two jawans who died in terrorist attack (Photo/Twitter: @NorthernComd_IA). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian Army on Sunday paid tribute to two soldiers who lost their lives during the terrorist attack in Shopian in South Kashmir on Saturday. The Northern Commander of Indian Army tweeted, "#LtGenUpendraDwivedi, #ArmyCdrNC & all ranks #salute the Bravehearts Sepoy Santosh Yadav and Sepoy Chavan Romit who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty on 19 Feb 2022 in #Shopian of South Kashmir & offer deepest condolences to the family. @adgpi @ChinarcorpsIA."

A Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist was killed during a counter-terror operation at Chermarg in the Zainapora area of Shopian in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. Two Army jawans were also killed in the operation. Based on a specific input generated by police regarding the presence of terrorists in village Chermarg Zainapora area of Shopian, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by Police, 1st Rashtriya Rifles and 178 Battalion of CRPF in the area.

During the operation, the area surrounding a cluster of houses were cordoned off and the process of evacuating civilians was initiated. During the process, as the search party started searching a house belonging to Gowhar Ahmad Bhat, the house owner intentionally misled the search party and denied sheltering the terrorist in his house, according to police. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
You can now share your live location with Snapchat friends: Here's how

You can now share your live location with Snapchat friends: Here's how

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Australia reports 43 COVID deaths before expanded border reopening; China reports 137 new coronavirus cases on Feb 18 vs 87 day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Australia reports 43 COVID deaths before expanded borde...

 Global
3
(Update: Launch delayed) SpaceX to launch 46 more Starlink satellites tomorrow, Feb 20

(Update: Launch delayed) SpaceX to launch 46 more Starlink satellites tomorr...

 United States
4
International Space Station: how Nasa plans to destroy it – and the dangers involved

International Space Station: how Nasa plans to destroy it – and the dangers ...

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022