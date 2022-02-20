Education Ministry to organise brainstorming webinar on implementation of Union Budget 2022 announcements

In order to facilitate efficient and speedy implementation of Budget announcements, the Centre is holding a series of webinars across various key sectors. The objective is to brainstorm with experts from the public and private sectors, academia and industry and identify strategies on how best to move forward towards the implementation of various issues under different sectors.

As part of this series, the Ministry of Education, Government of India is organizing a webinar on the education and skill sector on February 21 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the Plenary Session. "The webinar will have sessions on different themes of relevance and will witness participation of government officials of various ministries and state governments, industry representatives, skill development organizations, educationists, students and other experts," the Ministry of Education said in a statement.

The themes identified for the webinar are Digital University: -Making World-Class Higher Education Accessible for All. -The Digital Teacher: Creating quality e-content and Virtual Labs for Inclusivity, Better Learning Outcomes and Skilling

-Widening Reach of One Class One Channel: Reaching Quality Digital Education to the Farthest Corner -India Specific Knowledge in Urban Planning and Design

-Towards Fostering Stronger Industry-Skill Linkage -Developing Educational Institutions in GIFT City

-Strengthening Industry-Skill Linkage in AVGC "Seven parallel breakout sessions will be held under the identified themes. Action points, broad strategies and timelines for implementation in line with principles of ease of education and focus on harnessing employment opportunities will be identified by the participating teams" the Ministry of Education said. (ANI)

