Left Menu

President Kovind expresses grief over road mishap in Rajasthan's Kota

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday condoled the loss of lives in the road accident in Rajasthan's Kota, where nine people lost their lives after a car fell into the Chambal river.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2022 13:35 IST | Created: 20-02-2022 13:35 IST
President Kovind expresses grief over road mishap in Rajasthan's Kota
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday condoled the loss of lives in the road accident in Rajasthan's Kota, where nine people lost their lives after a car fell into the Chambal river. "I am deeply saddened to hear about the death of many people in a road accident in Kota, Rajasthan. My condolences to the families who lost their loved ones in this accident," tweeted Rashtrapati Bhavan.

As many as nine people died after the car they were riding fell into the Chambal river in Rajasthan's Kota on Sunday. Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also expressed his sympathies with the bereaved family.

"The death of nine people, including the groom, after the car of the wedding procession in Kota fell into the Chambal river is very sad and unfortunate. After talking to the collector, got information about the whole incident. My deepest sympathies are with the bereaved family, may God give them strength to bear this loss, may the soul of the departed rest in peace," read Gehlot's tweet roughly translated from Hindi. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
You can now share your live location with Snapchat friends: Here's how

You can now share your live location with Snapchat friends: Here's how

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Australia reports 43 COVID deaths before expanded border reopening; China reports 137 new coronavirus cases on Feb 18 vs 87 day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Australia reports 43 COVID deaths before expanded borde...

 Global
3
(Update: Launch delayed) SpaceX to launch 46 more Starlink satellites tomorrow, Feb 20

(Update: Launch delayed) SpaceX to launch 46 more Starlink satellites tomorr...

 United States
4
International Space Station: how Nasa plans to destroy it – and the dangers involved

International Space Station: how Nasa plans to destroy it – and the dangers ...

 Canada

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022