55-year-old woman killed in Delhi's Madangir area

A 55-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by two persons in the Madangir area of Delhi on Saturday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-02-2022 14:49 IST | Created: 20-02-2022 14:49 IST
Representative Image. . Image Credit: ANI
A 55-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by two persons in the Madangir area of Delhi on Saturday. As per the victim's daughter, two armed men entered their house with the intention to rob and killed the victim by slitting her throat. However, the police are suspicious of the veracity of the statement and are interrogating the case.

The body of the deceased has been shifted to AIIMS mortuary and an FIR under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered. Further investigation into the case is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

