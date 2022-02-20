President Kovind inaugurates Prabhupad's 150th birth anniversary celebration

President Ram Nath Kovind on Sunday inaugurated the three-year-long celebration of the 150th birth anniversary of Srimad Bhakti Siddhanta Saraswati Goswami Prabhupad, the founder of Gaudiya Math and Mission in Puri. As per the release issued from Rashtrapati Bhavan, Kovind said that various religious traditions and practices are prevalent in different parts of our country. But there is only one belief and that is to work for the welfare of all considering the entire humanity as one family.

Speaking on the occasion, the President said that God is worshipped in all its forms. But the tradition of worshipping God with Bhakti-Bhav (devotion) has been significant in India. Here many great saints have practised selfless worship. Even among such great saints, Chaitanya Mahaprabhu has a special place. Inspired by his extraordinary devotion, a large number of people chose the path of Bhakti, the release said.

The President said that Chaitanya Mahaprabhu used to say that people should remember God with a humble attitude considering themselves to be smaller than grass. One must be more tolerant than a tree, devoid of any sense of ego and must give respect to others. Kovind said that Mahaprabhu's constant love for God and his drive to connect society with the thread of equality gives him a unique reputation in Indian culture and history.

The President said that saints of Bhakti-Marg were above the prevailing discrimination of that time based on religion, caste, gender and rituals. Therefore, people of all classes were not only inspired by them but also took refuge in this path. Guru Nanak Dev tried to build an egalitarian society while walking on the Bhakti-Marg. The Bhakti-Marg's speciality of complete devotion to God is witnessed not only in the spiritual side of life but also in the day to day life too of every individual. Serving the needy has been given a top priority in our culture, Kovind said.

"Our doctors, nurses and health workers displayed this spirit of service during the COVID pandemic. They were also infected with the coronavirus, but even in such extreme circumstances, they did not lose courage and were engaged in the treatment of people," he added. The President said that apart from Chaitanya Mahaprabhu, other great personalities of the Bhakti movement too, strengthen the unity in our cultural diversity.

The saints of the Bhakti community did not contradict each other in their teachings, but were often inspired by each other's writings, he added. The President expressed confidence that the Gaudiya Mission would be successful in its resolve of spreading the message of Chaitanya Mahaprabhu to the world, keeping its objective of human welfare as paramount, the release said. (ANI)

