Iranian parliament issues conditions for return to nuclear deal -IRNA

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 20-02-2022 16:02 IST | Created: 20-02-2022 15:59 IST
A majority of Iran's parliament on Sunday issued a statement of conditions to be met if Tehran is to rejoin the 2015 nuclear deal with global powers, the country's official IRNA news agency reported. The 250 parliamentarians stated that U.S. and European parties should guarantee not to exit a revived agreement and that the "snapback mechanism" will not be triggered by them.

It also demanded the lifting of all U.S. sanctions in a verifiable process.

