Iranian parliament sets six conditions for return to nuclear deal
Iran's parliament has laid out six conditions for Tehran to rejoin the 2015 nuclear deal with global powers in a letter to President Ebrahim Raisi published on Sunday, the country's official IRNA news agency reported. The letter, signed by 250 out of 290 parliamentarians, stated that U.S. and European parties should guarantee that they would not exit a revived agreement, nor trigger the "snapback mechanism" under which sanctions on Iran would be immediately reinstated if it violates nuclear compliance.
- Country:
- Iran Islamic Rep
Iran's parliament has laid out six conditions for Tehran to rejoin the 2015 nuclear deal with global powers in a letter to President Ebrahim Raisi published on Sunday, the country's official IRNA news agency reported.
The letter, signed by 250 out of 290 parliamentarians, stated that U.S. and European parties should guarantee that they would not exit a revived agreement, nor trigger the "snapback mechanism" under which sanctions on Iran would be immediately reinstated if it violates nuclear compliance. "We have to learn a lesson from past experiences and put a red line on the national interest by not committing to any agreement without obtaining necessary guarantees first," lawmakers said in the letter.
The statement comes in the midst of final steps to revive a 2015 nuclear agreement in Vienna, which could lead to an agreement "very soon", according to a senior European Union official. Such conditions from parliament at a crucial time risk restricting Iranian negotiators' room for manoeuvre in Vienna and endanger a final agreement.
Iran's parliament also made it a condition that a return to the deal should only go ahead if all sanctions were lifted, including those pertaining to terrorism, missile technology and human rights. In addition, lawmakers first want to confirm that Iran receives money from its exports, before the government returns to nuclear compliance, the statement added.
Iran's parliament is dominated by the hardliner faction which is loyal to the country's ultimate political authority, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Some 50 Iranian MPs test positive for COVID as Omicran rages - lawmaker
World News Roundup: Some 50 Iranian MPs test positive for COVID as Omicron rages - lawmaker; Turkey's President Erdogan tests positive for COVID-19 and more
Entertainment News Roundup: Britain's BT still in the game with Discovery sport tie-up; After 2017 boycott, Iranian director Farhadi ready for awards season and more
Entertainment News Roundup: Olympics-Speed skating-Fans delighted by silver medallist Lollobrigida's film star connection; After 2017 boycott, Iranian director Farhadi ready for awards season and more
FACTBOX-The ebb and flow of sanctions on Iranian oil