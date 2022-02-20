Left Menu

Iranian parliament sets six conditions for return to nuclear deal

Iran's parliament has laid out six conditions for Tehran to rejoin the 2015 nuclear deal with global powers in a letter to President Ebrahim Raisi published on Sunday, the country's official IRNA news agency reported. The letter, signed by 250 out of 290 parliamentarians, stated that U.S. and European parties should guarantee that they would not exit a revived agreement, nor trigger the "snapback mechanism" under which sanctions on Iran would be immediately reinstated if it violates nuclear compliance.

Reuters | Tehran | Updated: 20-02-2022 17:29 IST | Created: 20-02-2022 17:14 IST
Iranian parliament sets six conditions for return to nuclear deal
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Iran Islamic Rep

Iran's parliament has laid out six conditions for Tehran to rejoin the 2015 nuclear deal with global powers in a letter to President Ebrahim Raisi published on Sunday, the country's official IRNA news agency reported.

The letter, signed by 250 out of 290 parliamentarians, stated that U.S. and European parties should guarantee that they would not exit a revived agreement, nor trigger the "snapback mechanism" under which sanctions on Iran would be immediately reinstated if it violates nuclear compliance. "We have to learn a lesson from past experiences and put a red line on the national interest by not committing to any agreement without obtaining necessary guarantees first," lawmakers said in the letter.

The statement comes in the midst of final steps to revive a 2015 nuclear agreement in Vienna, which could lead to an agreement "very soon", according to a senior European Union official. Such conditions from parliament at a crucial time risk restricting Iranian negotiators' room for manoeuvre in Vienna and endanger a final agreement.

Iran's parliament also made it a condition that a return to the deal should only go ahead if all sanctions were lifted, including those pertaining to terrorism, missile technology and human rights. In addition, lawmakers first want to confirm that Iran receives money from its exports, before the government returns to nuclear compliance, the statement added.

Iran's parliament is dominated by the hardliner faction which is loyal to the country's ultimate political authority, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mandaviya lays foundation stone of nano urea project at RCF's Trombay plant

Mandaviya lays foundation stone of nano urea project at RCF's Trombay plant

 India
2
(Update: Launch delayed) SpaceX to launch 46 more Starlink satellites tomorrow, Feb 20

(Update: Launch delayed) SpaceX to launch 46 more Starlink satellites tomorr...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Australia reports 43 COVID deaths before expanded border reopening; China reports 137 new coronavirus cases on Feb 18 vs 87 day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Australia reports 43 COVID deaths before expanded borde...

 Global
4
You can now share your live location with Snapchat friends: Here's how

You can now share your live location with Snapchat friends: Here's how

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022