Left Menu

Those who obstruct cleanliness drive do not have the right to live, says BJP MP

Bharatiya Janata Party Lok Sabha MP from Rewa, Janardan Mishra on Saturday while addressing a gathering in his constituency on the issue of cleanliness said that those who obstruct the cleanliness drive do not have the right to live.

ANI | Rewa (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 20-02-2022 17:33 IST | Created: 20-02-2022 17:33 IST
Those who obstruct cleanliness drive do not have the right to live, says BJP MP
BJP MP Janardan Mishra (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Bharatiya Janata Party Lok Sabha MP from Rewa, Janardan Mishra on Saturday while addressing a gathering in his constituency on the issue of cleanliness said that those who obstruct the cleanliness drive do not have the right to live. "Those who set dustbins on fire should be hanged. Those obstructing the work being done under the cleanliness drive conducted by the government do not have the right to live and should be hanged," Mishra said.

Mishra further requested people to make their contribution to the cleanliness drive as he said only the efforts made by Municipal Corporation and Government lead the district to the desired result. Mishra made the following comments at an event organised to witness Prime Minister Narendra Modi launching the 'Gobar-Dhan (Bio-CNG)' plant in Indore via video conferencing.

The plant has the capacity to treat 550 tonnes per day of segregated wet organic waste. It is expected to produce around 17,000 kg per day of CNG and 100 tonnes per day of organic compost, the Prime Minister Office informed. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mandaviya lays foundation stone of nano urea project at RCF's Trombay plant

Mandaviya lays foundation stone of nano urea project at RCF's Trombay plant

 India
2
(Update: Launch delayed) SpaceX to launch 46 more Starlink satellites tomorrow, Feb 20

(Update: Launch delayed) SpaceX to launch 46 more Starlink satellites tomorr...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Australia reports 43 COVID deaths before expanded border reopening; China reports 137 new coronavirus cases on Feb 18 vs 87 day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Australia reports 43 COVID deaths before expanded borde...

 Global
4
You can now share your live location with Snapchat friends: Here's how

You can now share your live location with Snapchat friends: Here's how

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022