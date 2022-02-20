Poland to convene extraordinary OSCE meeting on Ukraine
Poland, which currently holds the chairmanship of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), said on Sunday it would convene an extraordinary session of the group's Permanent Council on Ukraine.
Ukraine requested the session to take place on Monday, according to a letter posted on Twitter by Adam Halacinskie, Poland's permanent representative to the OSCE.
