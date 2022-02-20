Left Menu

CBI questions former NSE CEO Ravi Narain in connection with co-location case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday questioned former chief executive officer of National Stock Exchange Ravi Narain in connection with the NSE co-location case in Mumbai, said sources.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 20-02-2022 18:40 IST | Created: 20-02-2022 18:40 IST
CBI questions former NSE CEO Ravi Narain in connection with co-location case
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday questioned former chief executive officer of National Stock Exchange Ravi Narain in connection with the NSE co-location case in Mumbai, said sources. According to sources, this comes after the CEO and former managing director of NSE Chitra Ramkrishna was also questioned by the CBI on Friday.

Ravi Narain was the MD and CEO of the National Stock Exchange from April 1994 till March 2013, while Chitra Ramkrishna was the MD and CEO of the NSE from April 2013 to December 2016. The Income Tax (IT) Department on Thursday raided various premises linked to Chitra Ramkrishna in Mumbai and Chennai.

Last week the SEBI penalized Chitra Ramkrishna, her predecessor at the NSE Ravi Narain, two other officials along with the NSE for lapses in hiring at the senior level. The market regulator found that the NSE and its top officials violated securities contract rules related to the appointment of Anand Subramanian as group operating officer and adviser to the Managing Director.

SEBI has slapped a penalty of Rs 3 crore on Chitra Ramkrishna, in a fresh order in the co-location case. The 190-page order also faulted Ramkrishna for running the exchange at the behest of a mysterious yogi. The market regulator SEBI called it "bizarre misconduct" and a "glaring breach" of regulations. The term 'co-location' refers to a setup in which the broker's computer is located in the same area as the stock exchange's server. There are allegations of preferential access to the trading system to a few. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Mandaviya lays foundation stone of nano urea project at RCF's Trombay plant

Mandaviya lays foundation stone of nano urea project at RCF's Trombay plant

 India
2
(Update: Launch delayed) SpaceX to launch 46 more Starlink satellites tomorrow, Feb 20

(Update: Launch delayed) SpaceX to launch 46 more Starlink satellites tomorr...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Australia reports 43 COVID deaths before expanded border reopening; China reports 137 new coronavirus cases on Feb 18 vs 87 day earlier and more

Health News Roundup: Australia reports 43 COVID deaths before expanded borde...

 Global
4
You can now share your live location with Snapchat friends: Here's how

You can now share your live location with Snapchat friends: Here's how

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022