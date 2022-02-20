Mumbai reports 167 new COVID-19 cases, no death

As many as 167 new COVID-19 cases and no death were reported in Mumbai during the last 24 hours, said a health bulletin by the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai on Sunday. During the last 24 hours, 286 patients recovered from the infection.

Mumbai currently has 1,511 active cases of COVID-19. Meanwhile, India reported 19,968 new cases of COVID-19 during the last 24 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)