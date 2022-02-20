Mumbai: Two Research Centres inaugurated by Health Minister Mandaviya, will focus on 'big-data analysis'

Left Menu

Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Bharati Pawar inaugurated two new Departments and two new Research Centres at International Institute for Population Sciences (IIPS) in Mumbai on Sunday.

Union Health and Family Welfare Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Bharati Pawar inaugurated two new Departments and two new Research Centres at International Institute for Population Sciences (IIPS) in Mumbai on Sunday. According to an official release, new departments and Research Centres will focus on the well-being of different population groups and newer methods of big-data analysis.

The newly inaugurated departments are 'Department of Survey Research and Data Analytics' and the 'Department of Family and Generations'. The new Centres are called 'Centre of Demography of Gender' and 'Centre for Ageing Studies'. The new departments and centres will work in line with the vision of taking Indian institutions to a global level and making the country self-reliant.

The focus areas of these new departments and research centres are the well-being of girl-children, women and the elderly population. "India has a huge population of 1.4 billion and so, using data analytics and artificial intelligence, we may be able to synchronise this huge data into metadata. International Institute for Population Sciences has the potential of broad segment analysis and preparing reports on these data, which will be useful not just for India but the world" Mandaviya.

Meanwhile, Pawar in her address focused on the importance of these new institutions in achieving the vision of Aatma Nirbhar (Self-reliance). "The data generated by IIPS helps legislators in policy-making. The data of National Family Health Survey also shows there is need of more work in some districts and areas", Pawar said. (ANI)

