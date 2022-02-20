Left Menu

Assam reports 13 new COVID-19 cases, two deaths in last 24 hours

Assam reported 13 new COVID-19 cases, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

ANI | Guwahati (Assam) | Updated: 20-02-2022 22:27 IST | Created: 20-02-2022 22:24 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

With the addition of new cases, the active caseload in the state reached 515.

The positivity rate in the state stands at 0.67 per cent. The state also reported 309 recoveries in the last 24 hours with two deaths. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

