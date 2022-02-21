Left Menu

Saudi energy minister says focusing only on renewables a mistake

Reuters | Riyadh | Updated: 21-02-2022 00:06 IST | Created: 21-02-2022 00:04 IST
File Photo Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Saudi Arabia

The Saudi energy minister said on Sunday that focusing only on renewable power sources was a mistake and that the world may not be able to produce all the energy needed for economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

"The pandemic and the recovery underway have taught us the value of caution," said Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman during an energy event in Riyadh.

He added that a lack of investments had caused energy prices to rise, but that Saudi Arabia was continuing to invest in production capacity.

