Uttarakhand: Elephant killed after being mowed down by train in Nainital

An elephant was killed after it was allegedly mowed down by a train in the Lalkuan area of Nainital.

ANI | Nainital (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 21-02-2022 09:19 IST | Created: 21-02-2022 09:19 IST
Visual of the site of inicident in Uttarakhand (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Western Gaula Range Forest Department informed on Sunday that the train dragged the elephant for about one kilometer after which the elephant died on the spot.

Further probe into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

