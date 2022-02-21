Uttarakhand: Elephant killed after being mowed down by train in Nainital
An elephant was killed after it was allegedly mowed down by a train in the Lalkuan area of Nainital.
Western Gaula Range Forest Department informed on Sunday that the train dragged the elephant for about one kilometer after which the elephant died on the spot.
Further probe into the matter is underway. (ANI)
