Left Menu

CPI(M) worker hacked to death in Kerala, party points fingers at RSS

A CPI(M) worker was allegedly hacked to death at New Mahe in Thalassery on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday.

ANI | Kannur (Kerala) | Updated: 21-02-2022 09:41 IST | Created: 21-02-2022 09:41 IST
CPI(M) worker hacked to death in Kerala, party points fingers at RSS
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A CPI(M) worker was allegedly hacked to death at New Mahe in Thalassery on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. A police source said that the victim has been identified as Haridas, a fisherman from Punnol. The incident took place at around 2 am on Monday.

The CPI(M) has blamed RSS for the murder. Further details are awaited and a police investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
J&K: 'Janbhagidari Portal' moved to different server for speed

J&K: 'Janbhagidari Portal' moved to different server for speed

 India
2
'Call of Duty' to let users destroy cheaters with automatic god mode

'Call of Duty' to let users destroy cheaters with automatic god mode

 United States
3
EXCLUSIVE-Trump's Truth Social app set for release Monday in Apple App Store, per executive

EXCLUSIVE-Trump's Truth Social app set for release Monday in Apple App Store...

 United States
4
Scientists who treated HIV infected patient with special stem-cell transplant, suggest it as possible cure

Scientists who treated HIV infected patient with special stem-cell transplan...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022