CPI(M) worker hacked to death in Kerala, party points fingers at RSS

A CPI(M) worker was allegedly hacked to death at New Mahe in Thalassery on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. A police source said that the victim has been identified as Haridas, a fisherman from Punnol. The incident took place at around 2 am on Monday.

The CPI(M) has blamed RSS for the murder. Further details are awaited and a police investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)

