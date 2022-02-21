Left Menu

Karnataka: Bajrang Dal activist killed in Shivamogga; security beefed up, schools, colleges closed for two days

A 26-year-old Bajrang Dal activist Harsha was allegedly murdered at around 9 pm last night in Shivamogga.

ANI | Shivamogga (Karnataka) | Updated: 21-02-2022 10:35 IST | Created: 21-02-2022 10:35 IST
Karnataka: Bajrang Dal activist killed in Shivamogga; security beefed up, schools, colleges closed for two days
Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra (Photo:ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 26-year-old Bajrang Dal activist Harsha was allegedly murdered at around 9 pm last night in Shivamogga. The security was tightened in the city following the incident.

Reacting to the incident, Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra said that those behind the murder are yet to be identified, adding that the law and order situation is under control in Shivamogga. Jnanendra said, "A group of 4-5 youth murdered him. I don't know of any organization being behind this murder. Law and order situation under control in Shivamogga. As a precautionary measure, schools and colleges in city limits have been closed for two days."

KS Eshwarappa, Karnataka rural development minister, said, "I'm very disturbed by the murder of a Bajrang Dal activist. He was killed by 'Musalmaan goondas' (Muslim goons). I'm going to Shivamogga now to analyse the situation. We'll not allow 'goondaism'." Dr Selvamani R, Deputy Commissioner, Shivamogga district, said, "The overall situation is peaceful. Local police, RAF are deployed to maintain law and order. Section 144 has been declared in the area. Further probe into the incident is underway." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
J&K: 'Janbhagidari Portal' moved to different server for speed

J&K: 'Janbhagidari Portal' moved to different server for speed

 India
2
'Call of Duty' to let users destroy cheaters with automatic god mode

'Call of Duty' to let users destroy cheaters with automatic god mode

 United States
3
EXCLUSIVE-Trump's Truth Social app set for release Monday in Apple App Store, per executive

EXCLUSIVE-Trump's Truth Social app set for release Monday in Apple App Store...

 United States
4
Scientists who treated HIV infected patient with special stem-cell transplant, suggest it as possible cure

Scientists who treated HIV infected patient with special stem-cell transplan...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022